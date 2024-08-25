Digital | News

Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh shared a video collaborating with Salman Khan's Nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, for his new rap song on Instagram video. Please take a look at it below!

In an exciting development for music and entertainment fans, social media sensation Mr. Faisu has joined forces with Ayaan Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s nephew, for his new rap song, which promises to be a hit. This collaboration marks an intriguing blend of popular digital influence, setting high expectations for the Instagram Collaboration video. Take a look below!

Mr. Faisu Aka Faisal Shaikh Collab With Ayaan Agnihotri-

Mr. Faisu, known for his engaging social media content and his influence in the digital space, has partnered with Ayaan Agnihotri, a rising name in the music industry and the nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This Instagram video collaboration brings together two different worlds of entertainment, merging Faisu’s digital fame with Ayaan’s musical prowess.

The new rap song, Party Fever, sung by Payal Dev and Rapped by Ayaan Agnihotri, showcases a unique fusion of styles. Mr. Faisu’s charismatic presence, Salman Khan’s voice lip sync, and Ayaan’s musical talent are anticipated to create a track that resonates with a wide audience.

About Party Fever-

Party Fever, a vibrant new track, features the vocal talents of Payal Dev and Agni, with Ayaan Agnihotri adding his rap flair to the mix. Payal Dev sings and composed the song, while Aditya Dev handles the music production. Salman Khan brings his signature glamour to the project, while Ayaan Agnihotri infuses the song with just the right amount of swag, creating a dynamic and engaging party song.

