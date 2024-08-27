Television | TV News

Arjun Bijlani shared a glimpse of the special Dahi Handi celebrations along with Gurmeet Choudhary, Mr. Faisu, and MC Stan. Check out the glimpse below.

Today is Janmashtami, the birth occasion of the Hindu God Krishna. It is considered the eighth avatar of Vishnu, who took birth as a human being for several purposes. In India, the festival is celebrated with full enthusiasm. Not only common people but even celebrities don’t miss the chance to celebrate this joyous occasion. And today, actor Arjun Bijlani attends a special Dahi Handi celebration with his fellow colleagues Gurmeet Choudhary, Mr. Faisu and MC Stan.

On Tuesday, 27 August, Arjun uploaded a video showcasing the fun-filled insights from his special Dahi Handi celebrations. The video shows the actor meeting up with Zeeshan Siddiqui and Baba Siddiqui on the stage and increases the excitement level for Janmashtami. Arjun also posed with his fellow colleagues Gurmeet Choudhary, Mr. Faisu, and MC Stand, who also appeared for the special celebration. Arjun humbly waved to his fans and enjoyed the night.

For the special event, Arjun wore a simple navy blue chic shirt teamed with white bottoms secured with a simple belt. Donning black sunglasses, the actor looked charming. At the same time, Mr. Faisu, Gurmeet, and MC Stand also attended the event in simple yet cool outfits.

Sharing insights from special Dahi Handi celebrations, Arjun Bijlani wished his fans Happy Janmashtami in the caption, writing, “Delighted to be a part of Dahi Handi Event. A big thank you to @zeeshansiddique & @babasiddiqueofficial for inviting me. Making unforgettable memories at Dahi Handi. Happy Janmashtami to everyone.”

View Instagram Post 1: Dahi Handi Special: Arjun Bijlani, MC Stan, Gurmeet Choudhary & Mr. Faisu Head For Special Celebration