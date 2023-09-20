Television | Releases

COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Divyanka Tripathi returns to the show as a challenger

Divyanka Tripathi, who was best known as 'Magar Rani' and 'Dhaakad Girl' for her fearless demeanour and remarkable performances, is ready to challenge the contestants.

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Sep,2023 13:36:20
Auto Draft 853318

India’s favourite stunt-based reality show COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13‘ is redefining daredevilry as its contestants unleash their potential in the face of fears week after week. To give the viewers a bigger adrenaline rush, the action master and host Rohit Shetty is all set to welcome the second formidable challenger of this edition. Renowned for her stint in the 11th season of the show, Divyanka Tripathi is set to return to it and give the khiladis a run for their money in Challenger’s Week.

Divyanka Tripathi, who was best known as ‘Magar Rani’ and ‘Dhaakad Girl’ for her fearless demeanour and remarkable performances, is ready to challenge the contestants. Divyanka will be seen making a grand entry by pulling off a daunting chopper stunt. In the upcoming episode, the celebrated ex-contestant alarms the daredevils, who know that besting her in challenges will be no cakewalk. Her return to the show promises non-stop entertainment and an unprecedented level of fear factor. In a fun moment of the upcoming episode, the ‘Magar Rani’ challenges Aishwarya Sharma to sing for her husband while cradling a baby crocodile. Will the other contestants be able to hold their own and surpass the benchmark she sets?

Speaking about her return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ as a challenger, Divyanka Tripathi shares, “Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi felt like I returned to an adventure I loved the most. All the memories of the 11th season came back to me. I was fortunate to have relived those moments and created new ones. This edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi is different with its mind-boggling stunts. I know what it takes to even attempt these stunts and that’s why I have huge respect for all the khiladis, who fought their fears. I’m thankful to host Rohit Shetty and COLORS for this wonderful opportunity. I hope the audience enjoys my journey as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

Enjoy the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy
Sheezan Khan bids farewell to COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ post the Challenger’s Week 852836
Sheezan Khan bids farewell to COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ post the Challenger’s Week
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's 'Satur-date' Goals I'm Photos 852637
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s ‘Satur-date’ Goals I’m Photos
COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' welcomes the show's ex-finalist Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu as a challenger 851413
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ welcomes the show’s ex-finalist Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu as a challenger
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail 850793
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail
Abdu Rozik's fearful face-off, wild card entry shakes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 849790
Abdu Rozik’s fearful face-off, wild card entry shakes ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Latest Stories

Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box 853314
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here 853315
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba's life 853287
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba’s life
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal 853297
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back 853277
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Read Latest News