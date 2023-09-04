Television | Celebrities

Palak Sindhwani is a heartthrob actress. This time, the diva impressed her fans with her beautiful voice in her first-ever cover song. Check out the video below

Palak Sindhwani, the powerhouse of talent, is known for her acting prowess in the legendary Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She rose to fame with her character as Sonalika Atmaram Bhide in the show. With her hidden singing talent, the skillful actress grabs our attention in the latest video.

Palak Sindhwani Mesmerizes With Her Beautiful Voice

Music is the love of many people in the world; among them, one is Palak Sindhwani. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva treats her fans with a sneak peek into her singing talent with her first-ever cover song.

The actress tried singing the beautiful Baari song by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan in collaboration with Sumonto Mukherjee. In the long caption, she expressed that her friends and singers encouraged her to try this. And she cannot define how happy and energetic she feels. Palak was so excited about the cover song that she forgot to put on mascara. Singing is very special to her.

Also, Palak says music has been so close to her; it gives her comfort in the tough times and Happiness on her good days. Further, she hoped the audience would enjoy the new thing she tried for the first time.

“My first ever song cover, Please Be kind!! 💗

Umm, Where should I start from, Well I forgot to apply mascara before this shoot I was that excited yet nervous. 😂

Thank you @officialsumonto @issubrotomukherjee and my friends for encouraging me to try singing, Music has always been so close to my heart, It gives me comfort on my low days and Happiness on my best, And we thought what better way to start this journey than Trying a cover of this beautiful composition ‘Baari’ by @bilalsaeed_music @mominamustehsan ✨

Hope You guys like this, Don’t forget to Shower your love in the comment section below and Share this with your loved ones. ❤️,” she captioned.

Did you like Palak Sindhwani’s singing talent? Please share with us in the comments.