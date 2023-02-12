Shivangi Joshi is currently busy promoting her upcoming Jab We Matched on Amazon miniTV. The actress has been constantly sharing video on her social media handle, promoting the fun movie. However, as of now she collaborated with Jasmin Bhasin in a latest reel, but ends up getting into a fight.

Well, no, it’s not real of a fight, that you are assuming! It was a light-hearted drama, that the two actresses pulled up to entertain their fans. Joshi shared the video on Saturday, giving us a good laugh.

In the video we can see Joshi dragging Jasmin Bhasin out of the sets. For the unversed, this act is a popular trend that’s been happening on the Instagram lately. The video comes with a text that says, “Kuch nahi bas maine bol dia Jab We Matched me sirf ek date is better than Jalkunde”

Here take a look at the video-

Jasmin Bhasin can be seen wearing a stylish denim front buttoned dress. She completed the look with a half ponytail. For makeup, Jasmin picked up a minimal makeover and chic accessories.

Shivangi Joshi can be seen in a stylish oversized blue jacket. She topped it on a gorgeous blue bodycon mini dress. Shivangi completed the look with a high top-knot and minimal makeup.

Jab We Matched is a romantic drama to cherish with your love. The show consists of four episodes and stars a talented ensemble of cast in the leads.

As for Shivangi Joshi, she was last seen in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside other tv celebs. The actress earlier to that was seen in tv shows like Yeh Rishta and Balika Vadhu 2.