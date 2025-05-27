Shivangi Joshi On Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season: “Story Is Unique, South Indian Vs Punjabi Tadka”

Television’s popular actress Shivangi Joshi is all set to impress her fans again with her upcoming new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season. With the new season, Ekta Kapoor is bringing a fresh Jodi of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda on screen, who are already winning hearts with their chemistry since the release of the teaser. Several information surrounding the show is creating buzz. This time, the lead actress herself shared some interesting details that you must-see.

In a recent interview with Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Shivangi and Harshad expressed their feelings and details about their characters in the upcoming show. Talking about the story of the show Shivangi said, “Kahani toh hone wali hai bahot pyaari. Actually story thodi unique hai.” Harshad also added that there is a lot of new things in the show which will be a treat to eyes.

Further, Shivangi emphasized that there will be a South Indian vs. Punjabi tadka. The interesting part was Harshad and Shivangi’s chemistry, as they mentioned that the duo understand each other without saying anything and that their conversation is just not normal.

Apart from that, Shivangi revealed that she gained eight kg for her role as Bhagyashree Iyer, while Harshad highlighted that he eats a lot but is unable to gain weight.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show is likely to premiere in June 2025.