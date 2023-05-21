ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’souza’s Mauritius madness is taking new heights

Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D'Souza create memories that will last a lifetime. The video that the actress shared is giving us nothing but BFF goals. Check out below:

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 10:50:27
Mauritius becoming the playground for the ultimate BFF adventure of Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’Souza! These two popular actresses, known for their incredible on-screen chemistry and real-life friendship, have embarked on a whirlwind escapade in this tropical paradise.

Surbhi shared a video, where we can see the actress in her stylish bikini wear. The actress can be seen sitting with her dear friend Krystle Dsouza. The two looked stunningly gorgeous in the video, serving rampant bff goals. Check out below-

What are your views on this beautiful video of friendship? Let us know in the comments below. But before that know what the place is all about.

About Mauritius

Beyond its picturesque coastline, Mauritius is known for its rich cultural heritage. Influenced by a blend of Indian, African, Chinese, and European cultures, the island offers a fascinating mix of traditions, cuisine, and festivals. Visitors can explore colorful markets, sample delicious street food, and witness vibrant celebrations such as Diwali, Eid, and Chinese New Year.

Mauritius is also blessed with an abundance of natural wonders. The interior of the island is characterized by lush forests, cascading waterfalls, and the iconic Seven Colored Earths in Chamarel. The Black River Gorges National Park is a must-visit for nature lovers, offering hiking trails that lead to breathtaking viewpoints and a chance to spot rare endemic species.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

