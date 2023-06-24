ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

What's cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a force to reckon with in the true and genuine sense of the term on social media platforms. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and well, you will simply love all of it. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Jun,2023 10:55:45
What's cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and loved artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. The diva has been working hard efficiently since a very young and tender age and well, we love it. Her fans and lovers admire her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that Jannat Zubair does from her end of shares on social media goes viral in the true sense of the term. Fans and admirers love to shower Jannat with all the kind of love that she deserves and well, why not? Throughout her entire career, she’s worked immensely hard for this and how. She’s extremely efficient as an artiste and well, no wonder, there’s so much to learn from her end all the time.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani is doing at her end on Instagram

So, guess what’s the latest that’s happening with Jannat Zubair Rahmani? Well, as per the social media story shared by the diva on her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is currently actively promoting her new song Kayfa Haluka. The song has released a few days back and well, it is already trending wonderfully on social media and YouTube. The backdrop and aesthetics of the song is on point and the audience is loving it. She’s seen giving a shoutout to herself and the song video. Check out here –

What's cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end? 819425

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Kayfa Haluka sets new trend, see viral bold video
Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Kayfa Haluka sets new trend, see viral bold video
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
Discover the captivating and majestic allure of Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Discover the captivating and majestic allure of Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of ‘Kayfa Haluka’, check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of ‘Kayfa Haluka’, check out
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur’s special moment is here, fans can’t keep calm
Avneet Kaur’s special moment is here, fans can’t keep calm
Haye Garmi: Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection in black and white outfit
Haye Garmi: Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection in black and white outfit
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Ashi Singh’s mirror selfie game is too wow
Ashi Singh’s mirror selfie game is too wow
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
Read Latest News