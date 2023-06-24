What's cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and loved artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. The diva has been working hard efficiently since a very young and tender age and well, we love it. Her fans and lovers admire her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that Jannat Zubair does from her end of shares on social media goes viral in the true sense of the term. Fans and admirers love to shower Jannat with all the kind of love that she deserves and well, why not? Throughout her entire career, she’s worked immensely hard for this and how. She’s extremely efficient as an artiste and well, no wonder, there’s so much to learn from her end all the time.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani is doing at her end on Instagram

So, guess what’s the latest that’s happening with Jannat Zubair Rahmani? Well, as per the social media story shared by the diva on her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is currently actively promoting her new song Kayfa Haluka. The song has released a few days back and well, it is already trending wonderfully on social media and YouTube. The backdrop and aesthetics of the song is on point and the audience is loving it. She’s seen giving a shoutout to herself and the song video. Check out here –

