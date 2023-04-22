When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar accused Mallika Singh of doing weird things on set (unseen video)

Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh’s fun moments in the show Radhakrishn, check out below

Radhakrishn is one of the leading television shows. It became popular for the amazing work folios by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh. The two portrayed the title leads in the show. What’s more, their cute bond on and off the screen always got their fans overawed. Owing to that, here we have shared an unseen video of the two, where the two accused each other of doing weird things on set. Check out-

Unseen Video

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, we can see the actors revealing each other’s weird activities that they did on the sets of Radhakrishn. While Sumedh accused Mallika Singh of making everyone scared, Mallika then denies. They went on to reveal about who forget lines during the shoot and more. Check out below-

In the video, we can see the duo decked up in stylish ethnic apparel. Mallika Singh can be seen in a beautiful white salwar suit that she teamed with a beautiful sheer pink and yellow dupatta. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair.

On the other hand, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar wearing a stylish beige kurta that he teamed with black pants. The actor completed the look with his usual curled hair.

Here take a look-

Current Work Folios

Radhakrishn has gone off air a few months back. However, that didn’t stop the stars from shining upright. The two later on got featured in the web series Escaype Live. The show also featured actor Siddharth in one of the pivotal roles.