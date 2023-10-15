Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known actress in the Indian television world. She has garnered massive love through her impactful performances on screen in shows like Tashan-e-ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and others. Apart from that, Jasmin is a social media bug who loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life with her fans. And today, the diva reveals her first love. Read more to know.

Jasmin Bhasin’s First Love

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin Bhasin shares a series of photos revealing her first love. In the images, Jasmin can be seen enjoying a delicious meal filled with nutrition and proteins. The actress treats herself to good food at Radisson Goregaon Mumbai and Goma.

In the series of candid shots, Jasmin couldn’t resist sipping the chill drink to enjoy the food in Korean style. The actress wore a beautiful floral red dress for her dinner date. Her rosy cheeks, contoured face, and pink lips completed her glam. Her hair, styled in soft curls, complements her appearance. Her happy face shows her enthusiasm and love for food.

On the other hand, in her caption, the actress revealed that ‘Food’ is her first love, always and forever. Also, she thanked the restaurant for the delicious dinner date. She captioned her post, “My first love always forever. Thank you @gomamumbai @radissongoregaon for a delicious date .”

