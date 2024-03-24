Who Is Mouni Roy’s Role Model? Find Out

The charismatic Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses in town. From starting her career in TV to making it big in Bollywood, she has come a long way. She has not only built a huge fandom but also made good relationships throughout her journey. Some people kept motivating her, and today, the actress reveals her role model in her latest dump.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni dropped a couple of photos hugging her role model. And if you wonder who that person is. So let us reveal her role model in India’s Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani. Smriti is a successful politician and a talented actress who appeared in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In the picture, Mouni can be seen wearing a casual outfit, while Smriti looks simple in a purple saree. The Brahmastra actress not only hugged but also sat on Smriti’s lap like a child. These adorable photos are going viral on the internet.

However, today is Smriti Irani’s birthday. Wishing her, the Brahmastra actress penned a heartfelt note, “Always learning from you, always look upto you, always a role model you are, I love you and pray to god you are the happiest, healthiest and gods favourite daughter. Happy happyyyyy birthday my dearest Smriti di ♥️.”

