Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here

Pranali Rathod is often very busy with shooting as she portrays the role of lead Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress gathered massive fame with her performance and constantly kept up in the headlines. The actress gets time to spend with her special ones only on weekends. And here, find out who is her date night special person.

Pranali Rathod’s Date Night Special

The diva shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story revealing her date night special. The diva wore a beautiful red slip dress in the picture, and her minimalistic makeup rounded her appearance. She posed with her deaf friend Navika Kotia. Pranali reshared the picture of the duo shared by her friend. In the text, she wrote, “Reunited with mg baby @pranalirathodofficial.”

Pranali Rathod taking to her story, shared her friend’s photo, and in the text, she wrote, “date night.” The actress spends time with her close ones every weekend and maintains a balance between work and personal life.

The actress has a huge fandom on her Instagram profile, with millions of followers. Her regular dump and sharing of updates about her life keep her fans engaged with her. Pranali is a party animal and often gets snapped at night parties with her friends and co-stars.

