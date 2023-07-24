ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here

Pranali Rathod is a renowned diva in the town. The actress is out for date night with her special someone. Here check who that person is in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 04:50:06
Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here 836709

Pranali Rathod is often very busy with shooting as she portrays the role of lead Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress gathered massive fame with her performance and constantly kept up in the headlines. The actress gets time to spend with her special ones only on weekends. And here, find out who is her date night special person.

Pranali Rathod’s Date Night Special

The diva shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story revealing her date night special. The diva wore a beautiful red slip dress in the picture, and her minimalistic makeup rounded her appearance. She posed with her deaf friend Navika Kotia. Pranali reshared the picture of the duo shared by her friend. In the text, she wrote, “Reunited with mg baby @pranalirathodofficial.”

Pranali Rathod taking to her story, shared her friend’s photo, and in the text, she wrote, “date night.” The actress spends time with her close ones every weekend and maintains a balance between work and personal life.

Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here 836707

Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here 836708

The actress has a huge fandom on her Instagram profile, with millions of followers. Her regular dump and sharing of updates about her life keep her fans engaged with her. Pranali is a party animal and often gets snapped at night parties with her friends and co-stars.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s date night vibe? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics 836295
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836160
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer's misconduct 835618
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer’s misconduct
Pranali Rathod VS Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Divine In Pantsuit? 810953
Pranali Rathod VS Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Divine In Pantsuit?
Pranali Rathod's mirror selfies are all about glam and beauty 832769
Pranali Rathod’s mirror selfies are all about glam and beauty
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu gets his biggest gift 832701
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu gets his biggest gift
Latest Stories
Take Clue From Hina Khan To Slay The Casual Style 836727
Take Clue From Hina Khan To Slay The Casual Style
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836415
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords 836422
In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords
Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836384
Mrunal Thakur Is All ‘Shimmer’And ‘Shine’ In Pantsuit; See Pics
Rakul Preet Singh 'Lala Land' Vibes From Vacation; See Here 836704
Rakul Preet Singh ‘Lala Land’ Vibes From Vacation; See Here
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836753
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit
Read Latest News