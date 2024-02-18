Who Is Sunshine Of Tina Datta’s Life? Check Now

Tina Datta, the stunning Indian television actress, is known for her stints in Hindi TV serials. She gained fame for her role as Ichcha in the popular show “Uttaran”, and since then, she has been one of the top actors in town. With her charming presence and versatile acting, Tina has left a lasting impact on the audience. What keeps her buzz is her active social media engagement. However, today, she is grabbing attention not with her new photoshoot or project, but she reveals the one who is the sunshine in her life. Take a look and find out Tina’s someone special.

On Sunday morning, Tina treats her fans with a sneak peek into her funday vibes. The actress dropped some super fun photos revealing the sunshine of her life. Before you make a weird guess, let us reveal that the sunshine of Tina’s life is her pet dog, Bruno Rani Datta.

In the photos, Tina can be seen getting candid with her pet sometimes, and she kissed Bruno, while in the other picture, she decorated him. The actress seems very close to Bruna and often treats her fans with a glimpse of the duo enjoying their time. The actress was all cool in a pink baggy t-shirt at her home. Sharing these adorable snapshots, she captioned, “Dinn hai Sunday, bahar hai light iss cutie ka saath ho toh lagta hai sab kuch alright my lil sunshine makes my everyday oh so bright!”

