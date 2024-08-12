Who Loves Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Garvita Sadhwani? Find Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Garvita Sandwani is known for her impactful performance in the negative role of Ruhi in the show. The actress is winning hearts not only with her on-screen appearance but also her social media presence. After Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, once again, she paired alongside Romiit Raaj as husband and wife. However, the situation is different this time, but not her charisma. However, today, an interesting detail about her personal life grabbed attention as the actress, with her latest post, revealed who loves her the most.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Garvita shared photos from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set, wearing a gorgeous green Gujarati look. The actress wore a dark green blouse featuring theard work with a matching skirt and sheer dupatta. Her curly, open hairstyle, traditional accessories, and makeup made her look nothing short of a Gujarati girl. However, in the caption, she penned a note about love, “Aasaan waqt mein toh koi bhi pyaar karle, Asal Mohabbat toh woh hai jo mushkil samay bhi nibhayi jaaye. Hold on fam #roohibirla.”

Reacting to this, on-screen husband Romiit Raaj couldn’t resist reacting in the comments. He asked, “Roohi ko Sabse zyaada Pyar Kaun karta hain ????.” Upon this, Garvita replied, “@romitrajprasher, the fans/fam have answered.” So the answer is fans love Garvita Sadhwani the most.

A user said, “Itni pyaari villian kisi ne dekhi hogi kabhi? Hmari rooh kabhi villian nhi ho skti roohi se villian vibes hi nhi aati.” The other commented, “Song~ ‘Tu hai toh dil dhadakta hai’.”