Why are TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani so happy and excited?

The popular Taarak Mehta stars Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani are active social media users. The stars have earned immense love from netizens over the years, given their amazing work on the screen as Sonu Bhide and Tapu Gada. Given their spectacular work folios, the actors nonetheless got to the top. Owing to that, their latest Instagram posts are grabbing all the attention.

Look beneath to check on what’s keeping the stars intrigued.

Raj Anadkat drops Photodump

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from his weekend getaway. The actor shared the pictures from his luxe stay at Novotel Imagica.

In the pictures, we can see Raj wearing a stylish blue and white striped shirt. He completed the look with his sky blue jeans. He rounded it off with pulled back hairdo, black square shades. He went all smiles in the pictures as he got clicked.

Here take a look-

Palak Sindhwani shares candid pictures from sets

Palak took to her Instagram handle to share a Photodump series straight from the sets of her shooting. In the pictures, the actress gave off some stylish denim fashion lookbook giving her fans nothing but goals.

In the pictures, we can see Palak wearing a stylish printed white t-shirt. She topped it with a stylish denim dungaree. The actress completed the look with her short wavy hairdo. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy minimal eyes, pink lips and minimal accessories.

She went on to share another look on her social media handle, where we can see her all gorgeous wearing a floral printed midi dress, that she teamed with sleek hair and minimal makeup.