Valentine’s Day is here! It’s the day for the love birds! But if you are single; you know how terribly stressful this day becomes! You look around you see a lovey-dovey couple walking on the streets, and you feel, you wish for such an amazing relationship!

But wait, see what Palak Sindhwani has to say! If you are still single! The actress who is known for her role Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared the consequences of getting into a relationship! And it’s way too true to handle! And if the thought of it makes you go “eww”, fret not! You are just better off single!

In the video we can see her collaborating with the digital star Chandni, where she asks Chandni that if she wants a relationship because she is single, to which Chandni answers in affirmative. Palak then said, in order to get a boyfriend Chandni needs to do “good morning, shona, baby…” which leaves Chandni in yikes.

Sharing the video, Palak wrote, “Saala ye dukh kaahe khatam nahi ho raha ft @chandnimimic

#reeloftheday #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #valentineweek #singlelife #explore #fyp #palaksindhwani”

To this, Ambika Ranjankar, who is also Palak’s costar from the show tmkoc, known for the role Komal, couldn’t help but go all laughstruck. She dropped laughter emojis in comments.

A fan wrote, “Jiske boyfriend & girlfriend hota hai vo to baby, babu, Mona, shona waste the time single life best life in Jindagi.”

Do you agree to what Palak says in the above video? Or do you also go yikes like Chandni? Let us know in the comments below-