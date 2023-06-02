Why is Shweta Tiwari so happy?

Hold on to your hats, folks, because the coolest mom in town, Shweta Tiwari, is embarking on an epic adventure with her dearest son to the breathtaking Himalayas! With their bags packed and spirits soaring, this dynamic duo is all set to conquer the mountain peaks and indulge in some lip-smacking delights at The Westin Resort & Spa.

From delicious cuisine to stunning vistas, Shweta and her son are ready to create unforgettable memories against the backdrop of majestic snow-capped peaks. As they explore the wonders of the Himalayas, we can only imagine the laughter, the bonding, and the epic food comas that await this unstoppable pair. Stay tuned for their exciting escapades, as they prove that the best journeys are the ones shared with loved ones amidst the beauty of nature!

Shweta shares photodump

In the pictures, we can see the duo getting all the fun at the Himalayas. Sharing the photoseries, Shweta wrote, “Chilling in the hills🗻My god this property is gorgeous 😍@thewestinhimalayas”

About The Himalayas

Himalayas unveils a myriad of awe-inspiring destinations. In India, the enchanting valleys of Leh-Ladakh beckon with their snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes, while Shimla and Manali present charming hill stations perfect for a refreshing escape. Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley captivates with its ancient temples and cultural richness, while Bhutan’s unspoiled landscapes and spiritual sites transport visitors to another world. Each place in the Himalayas holds its own unique allure, offering adventure, serenity, and a deep connection with nature that will leave travelers spellbound and yearning for more.