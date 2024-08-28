Television | Celebrities

Television actors Samridhii Shukla, who plays the role of Abhira, and Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Armaan in YRKKH, are trending on Twitter. The favorite couple's love scene from the upcoming Janmashtami sequel is trending. Please take a look at their video below!

The popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has continued to captivate the hearts of its audience for the past 15 years with its compelling storylines and beloved characters. Recently, a new development has fans buzzing with excitement on social media. The upcoming sequel’s highly anticipated love scene between Abhira and Armaan has become a hot topic on Twitter. Take a look below!

The current track shows the Poddar family preparing for the Janmashtami celebration. Abhira requests Dadisa (Kaveri)) to hand over the responsibility of today’s celebration, which Dadisa (Kaveri) allows Abhira to fulfill her wish and permits her preparation. Armaan tries to spend time with Abhira and distract her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Abhimaan’ Romantic Scene-

The love scene, featuring the favorite couple Samridhii Shukla as Abhira and Rohit Purohit as Armaan, has quickly gained traction on Twitter, sparking conversations and enthusiastic reactions from fans. The scene is part of the upcoming Janmashtami sequel of the show, and it has already made waves with its emotional depth and romantic chemistry.

Samridhii Shukla as Abhira stuns in a Radha look, and she appears in a yellow lehenga set with a contrast dupatta. On the other hand, Rohit Purohit as Armaan is in a Natkhat Krishna look with a peacock feather on his forehead in a multi-colored kurta. Fans eagerly share and discuss the video, expressing their excitement for the new developments in the storyline.

On Twitter, some fans page also shared a video of them and wrote, “Sizzling Chemistry,” another wrote, “Felt like a Bhansali Movie #Yrkkh #Abhimaan, and another wrote, “Top-tier chemistry absolutely no one comes too close!!”

