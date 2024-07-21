Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit Takes Fans On Poddar House Tour, See BTS Video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show by Rajan Shahi, continues to captivate audiences’ attention with new twists and turns. Currently, the show features Rohit Purohit, portraying the role of Armaan Poddar, and Samridhii Shukla, portraying the role of Abhira in the show. The new cast’s chemistry keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Besides the show’s amazing story and cast, the lead actor Rohit’s social media dump keeps the show in talks. The actor often shares fun behind-the-scenes, intriguing fans. And today, the actor takes his fans on his reel character Armaan Poddar’s house tour.

Rohit Purohit Takes Fans On Poddar House Tour

On Saturday, 20 July, Rohit shared a couple of videos on his story, taking his fans on his reel character Armaan Poddar’s house tour. The video starts with Rohit showcasing his look for the shoot. The actor looked handsome in a black shirt teamed with a red blazer and trousers. His dashing personality always wins hearts. Soon, the actor rotates his camera in 360 degrees, sharing the full view of Poddar House. The video shows the luxurious long walls, moody lighting, cozy sofas, and the whole scenario on the set.

View Instagram Post 1: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit Takes Fans On Poddar House Tour, See BTS Video

With the background noise, it seems that the shoot of the upcoming sequence is going on, and as Rohit’s scenes are yet to come, he is indulging in fun banter. Lastly, Rohit shows the chain, which hints that the upcoming episodes will have scenes with the chain. However, the huge chandelier in the house caught our attention. Sharing the video, Rohit in the text wrote, “Live from Poddar House.”