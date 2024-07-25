Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Romiit Raaj Drops BTS Video From Upcoming Kabaddi Match Sequel

Romiit Raaj, known for his role as Rohit in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently delighted fans by sharing an exciting behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the upcoming Kabaddi match sequel. The video offers a sneak peek into the intense preparation and enthusiasm surrounding this highly anticipated episode. Take a look at the video below!

Romiit Raaj Shared BTS Moments Of Serial’s Upcoming Match Sequel-

Taking to his Instagram post, Romiit Raaj shared a video featuring himself in a yellow T-shirt with “Poddar Ke Yoddhas” printed on it with color. The video shows a glimpse of a Poddar family with Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Sikandar Kharbanda as Manoj Poddar, Shruti Rawat as Manisha, Shruti Ulfat as Vidya, Anita Raj as Kaveri, and many more.

The video highlights the actors’ dedication to their roles, as they undergo intense preparation and practice sessions for the kabaddi match. Romiit Raaj and his co-stars can be seen honing their skills and engaging in rigorous training to ensure an authentic portrayal of the sport. The BTS clip also teases some dramatic moments and fierce competition, promising an engaging and thrilling kabaddi match sequence.

By sharing the video, Romiit Raaj wrote, “The Best Team Ever, Thu Thu Thu.”

As soon as Romiit Raaj shared a video, his co-star Samridhii Shukla turned to her post and wrote, “Aye” with a red heart.

