Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Garvita Sadhwani Aka Ruhi Is Bold In Real Life, See Proof

Garvita Sadhwani is grabbing all the eyeballs with her social media presence. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is winning the audience’s hearts with her performance on screen as Ruhi. The character of Ruhi is greedy, but she is simple and goes through her pain all alone. Also, she embraces Indian wear, often wearing simple salwar suits. However, Garvita in real life is different from Ruhi, at least in terms of fashion. The actress embraces a bold and fierce style. Let’s check out the proof below.

Garvita Sadhwani’s Bold And Fierce Style

On her Instagram handle, Garvita shared a series of photos from her gallery showcasing her real self to her audience and fans. The photo is a close-up glimpse of Garvita’s beautiful eyes, nose, lips, and jawline. She looks cute in the close-up look. On the other hand, the next photo will take you to another world as the actress raises the heat with her bold style, wearing a floral embroidered bralette paired with high denim. Her fierce expression creates a mesmerizing visual.

The third photo is another look at Garvita, proving her bold style in a satin slip bralette-like crop top teamed with black denim. She strikes a sizzling pose, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure and curvy midriff.

In contrast, the last photo leaves fans nostalgic. This picture is from her past show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where she portrayed the character of Mrunal. Her bold eyes, red lips, and black dress are a sight to behold. Undoubtedly, Garvita embraces a bold and fierce style in real life, unlike in the reel character.