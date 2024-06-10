Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS: Manthan Setia’s Lollipop Moment; Rohit Purohit Watches On

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is headed towards a drama-filled wedding ambience. As we know, the story plot has Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting married to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), but Armaan has realized that he loves Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). The loyal fans of this long-running show are waiting to see the love confession happen between Armaan and Abhira. While this is the scenario, there is no dearth of BTS videos and pictures from the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The latest of them all has Rohit Purohit seated, dressed as the groom in Blue. He is busy reading his lines, as Manthan Setia, is enjoying a lollipop moment on the set.

Yes, Manthan Setia who plays the role of Aryan Poddar, the cousin brother of Armaan Poddar, is busy reading his lines along with big brother Armaan. However, as he is seated, he is seen enjoying his lollipop. This lollipop moment from the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the best thing that we can find on the internet today. Well, you can grow in age, but the love that we had towards lollipops as kids always remains!! Manthan tells us just that.

You can take a look at this video here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all ready for the big drama during the wedding in Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai? As of now, enjoy this BTS and bring a smile to your faces!