Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Harshad Chopda Turns A Year Older; Pranali Rathod Wishes Him With A Cute Post

It’s the heartthrob of TV, Harshad Chopda’s birthday today, and his fans are busy sending their love in various ways to the popular actor. Harshad who is even today remembered for his role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrates his birthday today, on 17 May. And among the many wishes from his fraternity friends and well-wishers on social media, what made us happy was the wish coming from Harshad Chopda’s co-star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod. Yes, as Abhi and Akshara, this pair ruled the hearts of millions of their fans, and even today are remembered as #AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Pranali Rathod took to social media, posting pictures of two wonderful dance performances she had with co-star Harshad Chopda. She wished him a very Happy Birthday in great style. Harshad and Pranali are great performers and their onscreen chemistry was nothing short of sizzling magic. They were loved and adored as #AbhiRa by their fans. Today, with Harshad celebrating his birthday, and Pranali putting up pictures and cute memories from their togetherness, we can indeed say that we miss seeing the talented duo on the show.

You can check out Pranali’s instagram post and picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing Harshad Chopda all the very best on his birthday!!