Mohsin Khan is one of the most admired and appreciated actors in the Hindi TV industry. The actor has been a sensation in the true sense of the term with his work and well, we love him for all the right reasons. While he has so far done many interesting projects in the past, his biggest claim to fame show has to be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is simply phenomenal and that’s why, it has certainly played a huge role in him getting the kind of popularity and fandom that yes received. His swag game knows no limits and well, that’s why, whenever he shares new updates on his social media, we love it for real.

Check out this latest Instagram story of Mohsin Khan that you all will love:

Whenever Mohsin Khan shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on his social media handle, the excitement and happiness of the fans is at its peak. The fact that he is not very active on social media makes his content on the way more exciting for fans. Well, this time, around the time of Iftaar ladies and gentlemen, Mohsin Khan took to his social media handle to share his super handsome and charming look and well, we are truly in awe of him. Well, want to check out his swag? See below folks –

Work Front:

After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show, Mohsin Khan has worked in some interesting music video projects and we have loved all of it. Right now, his loyal legion of fans are eagerly waiting and excited about his next big TV show whenever that happens. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com