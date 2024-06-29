Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Rohit Purohit’s Fun BTS Clip With Co-star Sharon Varma And Others, Watch

Rohit Purohit is a popular Indian actor in the television world. With his role as Armaan in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor rose to fame and has become a household name in the business. Besides stealing hearts with his performance on the small screen, the actor keeps ruling over the internet with his social media presence. Recently, the actor shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the set with his co-stars. Let’s take a look below.

Rohit Purohit Shares Fun BTS From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View Instagram Post 1: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Rohit Purohit's Fun BTS Clip With Co-star Sharon Varma And Others, Watch

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a couple of stories showcasing the behind-the-scenes moments. In the video, the lead actor rocks his look in a black chic pantsuit, including a white shirt with a grey and black tie, black blazer, and matching pants. In the first click, she enjoys taking selfies with co-star Sharon Varma, with Manthan Setia accompanying them.

Not only that, Rohit shared a fun BTS in which one of the characters is seen scolding the boy for his low grades. In the third glimpse, Rohit candidly shows the scene where the co-stars Sahil Kharbanda and Manthan Setia are acting. Seeing these fun behind-the-scenes moments is always fun, and Rohit Purohit knows how to treat his fans. Behind-the-scenes video from the set is always fun and exciting.