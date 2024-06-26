Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Samridhii Shukla’s Beauty Prompt Farman Haider Feel Pretty, Checkout Photos

Samridhii Shukla is the budding star of Indian television. The actress rose to fame with her performance in the ongoing show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, portraying the role of lead Abhira opposite Rohit Purohit. Besides being a talented actress, she is an incredible voice-over artist who has lent her voice to big shows like Doremon, 13 Reasons Why Hind version, and many more. Not only that, she keeps her fans entertained through her social media posts, often sharing BTS glimpses, new photoshoots, and candid moments from her life. Recently, she dropped monochromatic photos on her Instagram handle, which prompted her co-star Farman Haider from the show Saavi Ki Savaari to react.

Samridhii Shukla’s Monochromatic Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samridhii shared new photos from her latest monochrome photoshoot. In the opening frame, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a casual, strappy dress. Her mesmerizing glow with the kajal eyes and glossy lips make hearts skip a beat. Her mid-part straight hairstyle suits her face, creating breathtaking visuals. Throughout the photos, Samridhii shows candid moments, making hearts flutter over her beauty.

Among her other fans, her co-star Farman Haider from Saavi Ki Savaari also reacted after watching the new photos. The actor felt pretty, and in the comments, he wrote, “Pretty (with heart popping out emojis).” Reply to him in the comments the actress wrote, “Thank You Haider.”