Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit’s Chemistry, Garvita Sadhwani Embraces Self-love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines with its gripping storylines. The daily soap casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani as the lead. In the show, Samridhii portrays the role of Abhira, and Rohit portrays the role of Armaan; the duo love each other, while Garvita Sadhwani also wants to marry Armaan. With this scene, the story revolves around the love triangle between the three. Now, the actors share a glimpse of their chemistry behind the scenes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samridhii shared a photo of her Instagram story shared by a team member. The photo is from a recent scene of the show where Abhira and Armaan come together to pay tribute to Abhira’s mother, Akshara. The duo looks emotionally very attached in the scene, which also highlights the acting skills of the actors. Also, the audience is enjoying the brewing chemistry between the two on-screen.

On the other hand, the negative lead, Garvita Sadhwani, who portrays the role of Ruhi, shared a photo from the makeup room, sharing her current thoughts. In the video, she looks adorable in traditional attire, while in the text, she reveals that she is embarking on a self-love journey. She wrote, “I’ve decided I’m going to be a self-love and manifestation girlie now.” It seems Garvita is looking for her dream man, so she has decided to manifest.