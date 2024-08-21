Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Beloved ‘Dadisa’ Aka Anita Raj Serves Fitness Inspiration At The Age Of 62

There are several actors and actresses in town, including Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anil Kapoor, and many more, who prove age is just a number. And such is the beloved Dadisa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even at the age of 62, she looks strong, beautiful, and fit, making her an inspiration for many. Her latest Instagram post yet again serves fitness goals with a dedicated workout session.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Anita Raj’s Fitness Freak Workout

On Wednesday, 21st August, Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared a video serving fitness inspiration for the young generation. In the video, the ever-green actress is seen lifting heavy dumbles without support, highlighting her strength even in her 60s. Wearing a black sando top teamed with matching sweatpants, the actress looks super stunning. The actress effortlessly lifted the dumbles, proving age is just a number. Her toned figure and perfect posture hint at her years of hard work to keep her body fit. Undeniably, Anita Raj is a source of inspiration not only in acting but also in her personality, physique, fitness, and attitude.

Sharing this video, Anita inspired her fans with her caption, “Train insane or remain the same.” Reacting to co-star, Romiit Raaj reacted in the comments saying, “Full Power.”