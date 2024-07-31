Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Garvita Sadhwani Buys New Car, Rohit Purohit Pens Congratulations Note

StarPlus’s family drama show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops the TRP chart with a gripping storyline and an amazing cast. Currently, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj appear as the lead characters portraying Armaan, Abhira, Ruhi, and Rohit, respectively. The squad of four not only entertains the audience with their on-screen performances and chemistry but also their fun behind the scenes. However, today is a day of celebration for Garvita as the actress buys a new car. Let’s have a look.

Actor Rohit Purohit shared a fun glimpse on his Instagram story, where she shared the visuals from Garvita’s new car as they rode back home after the shoot. The actor penned a congratulations note for the actress and also shared the good news with their fans. He wrote, “New car makes you kinder. Congratulations for your new car @garvita.ig.”

Replying to Rohit’s quirky congratulations, Garvita, in her story, jokingly wrote, “Main toh Auto mein bhi “auto-pool” karti thi. But thank you @rohitpurohit08 this is hilarious.” The fun interaction between Garvita and Rohit hints at their friendly and adorable bond off-screen.

Garvita Sadhwani enjoys a massive fandom of more than 217 thousand followers. She is known for shows like Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in 2023, Main Hoon Aparajita in 2022 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.