Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit & Samridhii Shukla’s On-screen Romance, From Upcoming Sequence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of Star Plus’s most loved shows and the longest-running show produced by Rajan Shahi. Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit play the main leads, portraying the characters of Abhira and Armaan. Over the past few days, the show has witnessed major ups and downs, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. As the show is all set to take an interesting turn, Rohit shared a video showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses, anticipating the fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of an upcoming twist in the show. In the video, the crew dedicatedly shoots the upcoming scenes where Samridhii and Rohit romance. The way they hug each other not only shows their on-screen chemistry but also the comfort and bond they share behind the scenes.

Sharing the video, Rohit revealed that in the upcoming episode, Abhira is finally going to propose to Armaan, and the audience couldn’t be happier enough as they have been waiting for this moment for ages. In the caption he wrote, “You can’t miss tomorrow’s episode. Abhira finally proposes to Armaan. Here’s the behind the scene fun,hope you’ll enjoy this one as much as we all did while shooting it. #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #generation4 #armaanpoddar #abhira #behindthescenes.”