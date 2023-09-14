Television | Celebrities

Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wore a stunning outfit for a recent awards night, which was an Indo-Western getup with a rich Bohemian cape. Check here.

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was recently seen stunning one and all with her extraordinary outfit for the Star Plarivaar Awards that happened a few days back. Pranali graced the red carpet of the prestigious event in a very unique attire and this has been the talk of the town for days now. So here we describe this engaging style statement of Pranali.

She wore a thigh-high slit gown with a bohemian cape. It was an Indo-western outfit which was made for the occasion. The cape was rich in colours and fashion and style. She matched it with a thick silver neckpiece and also wore a white shell-like band on her head. This band made of shell matched the ones on her cape. She wore silver kangans and bracelets made out of shells on her hands.

She looks a diva to die for!! Pranali’s exquisite look charmed one and all during the event night. This is one example of donning the perfect style and fashion for an event. What topped it all is that fans’ favourite Jodi AbhiRa, is believed to have bagged the Best Jodi Award at the Star Parivaar night.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Glad that Pranali chose to wear this outfit for the event. Not only did she win laurels for her look and outfit, but also bagged a lot of awards at the event that made her as well as her fans happy!!