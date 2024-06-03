YRKKH Producer Rajan Shahi Reacts SRK’s Iconic Pose With ‘The Best’ Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan

The popular Indian television producer Rajan Shahi is known for his notable work in the business. He has given some of the longest-running shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and others. While his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai second generation leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Jodi fans still miss. Regarding the same, there has been buzz that the producer is reuniting with the iconic Jodi for another show. Official news about the same has yet to be announced, but the producer dropped a new photo with Shivangi and Mohsin creating a Shah Rukh Khan pose. Let’s take a look below.

On his Instagram handle, Raja Shahi shared a collage photo that instantly caught the attention of fans. The photo featured the producer himself with the iconic YRKKH Jodi, Shivangi and Mohsin. Accompanying the picture, he wrote, “The Best Jodi One Day SRK Pose Together, The Best 3, Thu Thu Thu.” The collage photo was a mix of nostalgia and fun, with Rajan Shahi recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s pose in one photo, a throwback glimpse of the trio in another, and two more photos capturing their off-screen camaraderie. The iconic trio never fails to leave a lasting impression on fans.

Rajan Shahi is expected to return with the iconic duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in a new show. However, the official statement is yet to be announced. However, it will be interesting to witness the Hit Jodi again spread their charm through their chemistry.