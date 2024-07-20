Hotness Overloaded: ‘Bearded’ Stylish Actors In TV

In the world of Hindi television, there are numerous prevailing trends. These include the adaptation of successful regional shows into Hindi, the increasing popularity of supernatural themes, and much more. However, one particularly noticeable trend is the fashion sense adopted by the leading men of Hindi television. It is fair to say that a significant number of today’s leading male TV personalities have embraced a stylish bearded look, that adds to their charisma and dashing personalities.

Yes, you will in fact be surprised with the analysis here. So here we go about listing the stunning men of Hindi TV who pose with the style of beards.

Read on.

Abhishek Nigam in Sony TV’s Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak:

Abhishek Nigam is widely recognized as the clean-shaven heartthrob of TV. However, he later embraced a more mature look by sporting a slight stubble and moustache. Now, for his Sony TV show Pukaar Dil Se Sil Tak, Abhishek has adopted a well-grown beard, transforming into a suave and sophisticated man with a serious and poised demeanour.

Abhishek Bajaj in Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies:

Abhishek Bajaj has been consistently sporting a bearded look for various public appearances. In his latest venture, the Sony TV show Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat, he portrays the character of the Superstar actor Ayaan Grover. His choice of maintaining a beard adds a touch of heroism to his character, perfectly suiting the role.

Arijit Taneja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye:

Arijit Taneja, the well-known actor, is often seen with a charming bearded appearance. His tall, slender figure, combined with his stylish beard, makes him the ideal heartthrob who is adored and admired by a large fanbase, especially among girls. In Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, he showcases a captivating style with distinctive attire and accessorizes with striking heavy chains, further enhancing his charismatic presence.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Zee TV’s Rabb se Hai Dua:

This actor has wholeheartedly adopted the look of a carefully maintained beard, exuding style and elegance. His earlier appearances also featured this distinctive facial hair, and now he continues to carry off the fashionable look in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Fahmaan Khan in Colors’ Krishna Mohini:

Many believe that a beard adds maturity to a man’s look, and this rings especially true for Fahmaan Khan. Previously known for his clean-shaven appearance, Fahmaan has transformed into a more seasoned and sophisticated actor since embracing a bearded style. His captivating presence remains unchanged as he takes on the lead role in Krishna Mohini on Colors.

Krushal Ahuja in Star Plus’ Jhanak:

Krushal Ahuja exudes a strong and striking presence with his rugged beard, exuding an undeniable macho charm. In the series Jhanak on Star Plus, his formidable physique, stylish appearance, and bearded persona make him the perfect choice to bring his character Aniruddh Bose to life and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Kanwar Dhillon in Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha:

Over the years, Kanwar Dhilon has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a clean-shaven young man to a striking figure with a well-built physique. His distinctive appearance, characterized by a stylish beard, has undoubtedly added an extra flair to his overall persona. As Sachin Deshmukh in Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha, his bearded look has further accentuated his appeal, earning him well-deserved recognition.

Mahir Pandhi in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj:

Here is a charismatic and confident man with a striking appearance and a captivating presence, complete with a well-groomed beard. Mahir Pandhi exudes a sense of power and skill, perfectly complemented by his impressive beard, as he takes centre stage in his role on the Sony SAB show, Vanshaj.

Rohit Purohit in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rohit Purohit is an accomplished actor who has demonstrated remarkable growth in his performances through various shows and characters. In recent times, he has been seen flaunting a sophisticated bearded look, which adds to his appeal as an actor. Playing the role of Armaan Poddar, the lead character in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit carries off the bearded style with perfection.

Shabir Ahluwalia Pyar Ka in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan:

Shabir Ahluwalia has become synonymous with his trademark beard, and we can hardly picture him without it. The captivating look he exudes is greatly attributed to his stylish beard, solidifying his position as a trendsetter. Shabir undeniably reigns as the epitome of style with his impeccably groomed beard, perhaps earning him the title of the ‘Most Stylish’ in this category.

Well, the list of these bearded leading men on Hindi television is long and exhaustive. We continue to list out the stylish macho men in their beard styles here.

Abrar Qazi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, Ankit Gupta in Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Karan Vohra in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere, Mishkat Varma in Sony TV’s Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Naman Shaw in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi, Paras Kalnawat in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, Rohit Suchanti in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, Vijayendra Kumeria in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, Zayn Ibad Khan in Colors’ Suhagan Chudail are the leading men with stunning beards on TV today.

Well, are you also wondering what we ponder about on seeing this list? In the majority of the cases here, the desire to sport the unique bearded look seems to have been a personal choice of actors. So can we conclude by telling actors – Sport a well-groomed beard and you have the brightest chance of bagging the most mature and challenging characters on Hindi TV right now?

Over to you all!!