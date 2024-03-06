Review of Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi: A beautiful palette of love, sacrifice and simplicity

The new Colors show, Mangal Lakshmi, produced by Panorama Entertainment, is engaging. It beautifully reflects the kind of love, mutual admiration, and respect that sisters share in real life. The show reminds us that we should always strive for the betterment of our loved ones, just like the sisters in the show do. The show depicts great sisterly love and prompts us to incorporate it into our own lives by being more demonstrative with our emotions and actions towards our loved ones. After all, there is no greater joy than seeing our loved ones happy and successful.

Mangal is an exceptional homemaker. She dedicates all her time and energy towards taking care of her family, always keeping their needs and interests ahead of her own. Despite her selflessness and loving nature, she is often not given the recognition and appreciation she deserves. Her husband, Adit, does not acknowledge her as his wife due to her lack of education, social skills, and physical appearance.

Despite enduring humiliation and receiving no reciprocation for her efforts towards her family, Mangal remains dedicated to the happiness of her loved ones. Despite lacking any regrets in life and feeling fortunate to have such a supportive husband and household, Mangal, in her subconsciousness, harbours a sense of bitterness due to her failure to attain the ideal life for herself. Consequently, she is now striving to secure the best possible outcome for her sister, Lakshmi.

Lakshmi is a very diligent person who holds equal affection and respect for her older sister, Mangal. Mangal’s words are like a divine message to Lakshmi. She believes that her sister will guide her towards a bright future.

The show, produced by Panorama Entertainment, portrays the challenging life of a homemaker who must navigate significant pressure and disappointment in order to maintain a successful marriage. Additionally, it highlights the unwavering determination of a woman to secure the best possible match for her sister, emphasizing the strength and resilience of women in the face of adversity.

The storyline of the show, set in Delhi, brilliantly captures the essence of the main characters’ lifestyles in a simplistic yet profound manner. The portrayal of their everyday struggles and triumphs is nothing short of relatable, making the show acceptable in terms of depicting realistic human experiences.

This particular show is anticipated to be a grand affair, all thanks to the return of Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. After a long hiatus, these two notable actors have made a splendid comeback and left the viewers in awe. They have exhibited their exceptional acting skills and dialogue delivery, leaving not even a single instance for the audience to think that they have been away for a while. Their facial expressions and body language are flawless, adding an extra layer of brilliance to their already impeccable performances.

Sanika Amit, a newcomer who portrays the character of Lakshmi, is still in the initial stages of her acting career. While she may appear inexperienced, she is showing promising signs of quickly grasping the intricacies of becoming a disciplined actor. Despite being a raw talent, Sanika displays a strong willingness to improve and learn, which is a positive attribute for any aspiring actor. As she continues to hone her craft, we can expect to see her skills develop and her performances become more refined.

Urvashi Upadhyay deserves a special mention for her remarkably nuanced character portrayal. With her vast experience, Urvashi has crafted a character that stands out from the typical mother-in-law stereotype. Unlike most mothers-in-law, Urvashi’s character does not wait for opportunities to belittle her daughter-in-law, Mangal. She values her decision to choose Mangal for her son Adit and recognizes her hard work for the betterment of the family. Adit means the world to the mother, and she cannot bear to see him unhappy. However, she is equally mindful not to take anything for granted or act against Mangal’s interests. Urvashi’s character is a testament to the fact that a mother-in-law can be both loving and fair towards her daughter-in-law.

We have seen the introduction of Kartik Nigam, the character who is cast opposite Lakshmi. The makers have portrayed him as a wealthy musician who was born into a family of affluence. This is in stark contrast to Lakshmi’s lifestyle. Interestingly, Kartik happens to be the cousin brother of Adit. The makers have cleverly developed a layer of jealousy in Adit’s character towards Kartik, which adds an intriguing dynamic to the story.

Shubham Dipta is shouldering a huge responsibility and does justice to his role with his energetic and sparkly performance. We will see more of this young actor’s foray as a performer in this show.

The show promises to be an enjoyable watch, family-oriented, with a relatable backdrop and an engaging concept. While it may not boast the grandeur and lavishness that some other shows on TV do, it more than makes up for it with its simplicity and attention to detail. The show paints a vivid picture of the middle-class lifestyle, capturing its nuances and intricacies with remarkable accuracy.

We credit Mangal Lakshmi with 3 stars out of 5.