After 20+ TV Serials Charu Asopa Leaves Mumbai Due To Financial Crises, Begins New Chapter

TV actress Charu Asopa is a well-known name in the industry. She has worked in more than twenty-plus TV shows and has now decided to move back to her hometown, Bikaner. She is also the wife of Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, and the couple has a daughter named Zianna. Charu’s big decision to leave Mumbai and her acting career has left her fans heartbroken, while many wonder what made her take such a big step.

Confirming the news of her leaving Mumbai, Charu told the Hindustan Times, “I have shifted to my hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It’s been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here.”

Also, the actress posted a couple of photos of herself traveling via train with her daughter Zianna and captioned the post, “New Chapter of life begins.” Recently, Charu’s video of selling clothes online surfaced online, with fans expressing their mixed reactions.

Sharing the reason behind her big decision, the actress revealed that living in Mumbai is pretty expensive, and her monthly expense goes up to one and a half lakhs. She also highlighted that she could do daily soaps but doesn’t want to because she wants to spend time with her daughter. The actress mentioned that she doesn’t want to leave her daughter alone with a nanny, so she is moving back. Also, she would continue to do online work from her hometown, and if in case she travels for work, she doesn’t have to leave her daughter with a nanny, but her grandparents will take care of her.