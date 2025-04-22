Charu Asopa Shuts Down Haters Judging Her For Selling Clothes, Sends Strong Message

Popular TV actress Charu Asopa left her fans and colleagues shocked as she shifted back to her hometown, Bikaner, a month ago, leaving Mumbai forever. The actress highlighted that she was facing a financial crisis as living in Mumbai is expensive. About her career, the actress continues to work online with ads and collaboration, and side by side, she has started her online clothing business. She chose to work from home as she also wants to take care of her daughter, Zianna. In her recent YouTube video, Charu revealed that buying a new house in Bikaner led to haters attacking her and trolling her online.

In her latest YouTube video, Charu Asopa addressed the haters judging her for selling clothes online and whatever she is doing in her life. At the beginning of her vlog, the actress revealed that she was preparing for her new house and the terrifying heat in Bikaner. As she returned home, the Kaise Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana actress addressed the issue silently, revealing that her subscribers and supporters are nice, but there is a crowd out there who are all claiming that she is trying to seek sympathy. Charu questions when she tries to seek sympathy, emphasizing that she is silently doing her business, and still people are saying that she is looking poor and selling clothes.

Further, Charu mentioned that some people are trolling her, criticizing her way of selling the clothes and highlighting that she can do a better presentation. The actress, in reply, expresses that she cannot afford a camera, assistant, or studio right now, so she is just managing whatever she has. Charu boldly took a dig at those trolling her, making videos, etc., saying that she doesn’t care about anyone saying anything but requesting a strong message to live and let live.

Lastly, Charu Asopa expressed her excitement for her new home and how she is making it a great place for her daughter, Zianna.