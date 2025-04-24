‘Meri Beti Malkin Ban Gayi’: Charu Asopa’s Mother Shares Joy Over Daughter’s New Home

TV star Charu Asopa recently left Mumbai and shifted back to her hometown, Bikaner, with her daughter Zianna. The actress emphasized that she left Mumbai because it is very expensive and she cannot take care of her daughter properly. With her return, she also started her own online clothing business. Since she returned to Bikaner, the actress has been sharing updates about her life with her fans and followers through her vlog on her YouTube channel. Recently, she informed fans about buying a new home on loan, and today, she revealed that she has finally registered her house.

In her latest vlog, Charu revealed, “Registry is done, and the house is mine now.” The actress’s mother also looked overjoyed, expressing it in words, “Hum log bahot khush hai, meri beti malkin ban gayi ghar ki.” Further, the actress expressed her feelings about owning a house and said, “It is an amazing feeling. It is so overwhelming. It is a dream come true.”

Charu shared that she is very happy about buying her own home, and it is an amazing feeling for her. She highlighted that though the house is on loan and she will get the papers of the house when she finishes paying the loan, she finds it’s better to pay EMI than living on rent in Mumbai because the EMI amount is the same as she used to pay the rent. Charu also emphasized that rent increases every year while the EMI will stay the same, and in the end, she will have her own house.