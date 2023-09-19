Television | Celebrities

Ayesha Singh and Charu Asopa are new divas in Telly world. Take a guide to their sparkling bridal lehenga to carry for the festivities. Check out below

The wedding day is a special moment for both the bride and the groom. Undoubtedly, everyone wishes that this day would be special and nothing should go wrong. As Parineeti Chopra’s wedding has no time left, we share some quintessential bridal lehengas for modern-day brides. Take inspiration from Ayesha Singh and Charu Asopa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ayesha Singh In Red Bridal Lehenga

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actress Ayesha Singh serves perfect bridal style in the typical red lehenga. The sparkling silver details all over the stunning outfit give a modern-day touch. The plunging blouse with a matching skirt and see-through dupatta complements her overall appearance. With the gold matha patti, choker necklace earrings, maan tika, bangles, and nose ring, she looks nothing less than a modern-day traditional bride.

Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjanasa Fame Charu Asopa In Pink Bridal Lehenga

The stunning Charu Asopa from the show Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjanasa can be seen wearing a soft pink sparkling lehenga. The beige plunging blouse, sparkles embellished lehenga skirt, and dupatta round her dreamy glam. With the beautiful bun, small maan tika, long earrings, necklace, and bangles, she gives herself the modern-day touch.

