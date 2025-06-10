Charu Asopa Alleges Ex-husband Rajeev Sen Is Neglecting His Duties As A Father

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have become a hot topic on the internet right now after Rajeev Sen claimed that his ex-wife, Charu Asopa, is distancing him from his daughter. The actress, who recently returned to her hometown, Bikaner, and also purchased a house, responded to allegations made by her ex-husband and posted a video clarifying her side of the story.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Charu Asopa, in her vlog, emphasized very politely that no one gives anyone responsibilities, especially as a mother or father. Once you become a mother or father, you can do whatever you want to do for your child. Alleging that Rajeev Sen has been neglecting his duties as a father, the actress shared that nobody will hand you the responsibilities as a father because when you become a father, it’s the opportunity, so now you can start doing whatever you want.

Furthermore, Charu also revealed that even after her divorce, she allowed Rajeev to meet Zianna whenever he wished, and there might have been a few times when she couldn’t help him meet as she got busy or had other plans. However, the recent accusations by Rajeev have left Charu upset, and she expressed her disappointment and bad feeling that Rajeev made allegations without considering that she is his daughter’s mother or his ex-wife or simply because she is a girl.

In addition, Charu also gave a befitting reply to the claim that she will return to Mumbai soon. The actress shared that she will definitely return to Mumbai, but only after she has enough money to buy her own house, as she wants to give her daughter a better lifestyle.

You can check out Charu Asopa’s latest vlog on her YouTube channel to learn more details.