ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen the talented actor and brother of Sushmita Sen, talks about his love for music. You can check out his likings with respect to music here. He talks about much more related to music.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 13:15:42
Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen the actor and brother of popular celebrity Sushmita Sen is an avid listener of music. He gives us a detailed insight on his likes when it comes to music and about the power of music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

I Don’t Care Anymore by Phil Collins.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Many songs make me happy. I have a top 30 list of them in my iTunes but to name a few, You Are My High from Sultan & Shepard, Impatient by Batu Onat etc.

What is your favourite song?

My favourite song would be Fastlove by George Michael

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

The memory-related song would be Careless Whisper.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

My favourite Hindi song would be currently from the artist Mitraz, all his songs are amazing. My favourite among all is Muskurahat.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go song for my life partner.

A song that describes your family:

Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya
Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya
Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next
Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets jealous of Vikrant and Lakshmi’s closeness
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets jealous of Vikrant and Lakshmi’s closeness
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Raazi Turns 5 Years Old
Raazi Turns 5 Years Old
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending
Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’
Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’
Read Latest News