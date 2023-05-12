Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen the talented actor and brother of Sushmita Sen, talks about his love for music. You can check out his likings with respect to music here. He talks about much more related to music.

Rajeev Sen the actor and brother of popular celebrity Sushmita Sen is an avid listener of music. He gives us a detailed insight on his likes when it comes to music and about the power of music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

I Don’t Care Anymore by Phil Collins.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Many songs make me happy. I have a top 30 list of them in my iTunes but to name a few, You Are My High from Sultan & Shepard, Impatient by Batu Onat etc.

What is your favourite song?

My favourite song would be Fastlove by George Michael

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

The memory-related song would be Careless Whisper.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

My favourite Hindi song would be currently from the artist Mitraz, all his songs are amazing. My favourite among all is Muskurahat.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go song for my life partner.

A song that describes your family:

Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family.