After saying he watches ‘TMKOC’, Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat meets Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi

India did not have a good run at the Olympics and weren’t able to rake in a good amount of medals as we would have expected but we did have several bright sparks with new names getting medals at a young tender age.

The one person who especially stood out from this lot was Aman Sehrawat, who became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal, grabbing the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Post winning the medal, he had a candid interview where and when he was asked about what he does in his free time, he casually said that he watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

And what could be better and more honorable than having an Olympic medalist meet the man who makes TMKOC what it is – Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal.

That’s right. In a special occasion, Joshi met Sehrawat and they sat down for a lovely chat and several photo ops.

Posting about it in Hindi, “आज मुझे जेठालाल (दिलीप जोशीजी) @maakasamdilipjoshi को मिलकर बहुत अच्छा लगा। इनको देखकर “तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा” में मुझे हमेशा हंसी और खुशी मिलती थी, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद मुझसे मिलने के लिए।”-

The honor was shared by Joshi as well, where he went on to post the post Sehrawat shared, Joshi shared a couple of stories, where he first have a fafda-jalebi hamper and captioned, ‘Celebrating @amansehrawat057’s bronze medal win the best way I know – the fafda jalebi way’-

In another story, Joshi reshared Sehrawat’s post and wrote, ‘honored to have met and spent time with @amanaehrawat057. What an inspiration’.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be one of the most-loved and longest-running sitcoms of Indian TV history.