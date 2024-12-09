Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal wants Taarak’s favour; what is brewing now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Sodhi birthday celebration creating a major ruckus. As we know, Mrs Sodhi had taken a promise from Sodhi that he would not drink at the party, and had also entrusted the responsibility to Bhide and Popatlal. Despite them being on the vigil, Sodhi’s friend spiked Sodhi’s drink which meant that he got drunk. This led to interesting developments in the show.

Now the upcoming episode will lead up to Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) barging into the house of Taarak Mehta (Sachin Shroff) in the wee hours of the night and requesting Anjali to let Taarak go with him to the garden. Both Taarak and Anjali will be surprised by Jetha’s request. Jetha will later, explain that he is getting a call from an international client and that he needs Taarak to converse in English. Jetha will, however, look confused which will add to the entertainment value. When Taarak will ask him about the country from which the call will come, Jetha will say it is Japan. When Taarak will ask about the city, Jetha will say Sakinaka.

Is Jethalal in a new problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years