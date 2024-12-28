Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal Manipulates Sodhi, Jethalal Catches Him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show, is a popular comedy sitcom produced by Neela Film Production. Raja Mastana, disguised as Chhotelal, manipulates Bhide. Bhide comes home and shares with Madhavi that Sonu cannot get married until she comes into his dream and asks to get married. Bhide drops Sonu’s marriage idea and Tapu Sena celebrate their victory.

In the upcoming episode, the residents of Gokuldham Society are in for yet another rollercoaster of laughs and surprises. Following Bhide, Jethalal, and Dr. Hathi’s plan, Sodhi grabs Popatlal. He tries to make him confess to the confusion he stirred up. As clever as always, Popatlal manipulates everyone and manages to wriggle free.

As chaos unfolds, Jethalal runs after Popatlal to catch him. Just as victory seemed within reach, Babita ji comes out of her building, which distracts Jethalal. He stops to greet her with full enthusiasm. Popatlal takes advantage of the moment and escapes from there.

Will Popatlal’s quick thinking save him from trouble? Or will the residents of Gokuldham come up with another plan to uncover the truth?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular comedy sitcom, produced by Neela Film Production. The story revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai. It focuses on its members who come from different backgrounds, emphasizing unity in diversity. The show, launched in 2008, has been a favorite of all households for years.