Anupamaa Actor Randeep Rai Opens Up On Choosing Negative Role: “You Learn New Things”

Randeep Rai needs no introduction. The charming boy on TV became a household name with his character Sameer Maheshwari in the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Yet again, with his new character, Aryan Kothari, he is winning the hearts of the viewers in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actor opened up about breaking his good-boy image and choosing a negative role.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Anupama actor Randeep Rai opened up on receiving love from fans, choosing a negative role, and more. Randeep expressed his gratitude for his fans, highlighting that all his fans love him in whatever he does, and he is very grateful for that.

When the interviewer asked Randeep why he broke his good boy image and chose a negative role in Anupamaa, the actor said, “As an artist, it has been ten to eleven years working in this industry, and if not now, then when? And one of the reasons for doing Anupamaa is that I want to explore. So yes, one should do this because, with every experiment, you learn new things, so keep doing it.”

Mentioning about one thing Randeep like about his character Aryan, the actors shared that his character Aryan is very free there is no boundation as he can react whatever he wants.

Anupamaa is a Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director’s Kut Productions. Currently, Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria are cast in the lead roles.