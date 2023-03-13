Actress Mehak Ghai who was seen in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, will soon enter the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, this popular show has gone through a generation leap recently, with actors Priya Banerjee, Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo coming in as leads. The show was earlier headed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the leads.

We now hear of the young and talented Mehak playing a crucial role in the show.

Mehak was seen in the role of Manna, which was a rebellious character in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

As per a reliable source, Mehak will be seen playing a negative shade, who will be extremely positive, to begin with.

We buzzed Mehak but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.