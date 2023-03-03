Chocolate boy of Indian Television, Randeep Rai, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Sameer in Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is thrilled to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 (Sony TV and Balaji Telefilms). Talking about the show, he said, “I feel overwhelmed to be a part of Balaji Telefilm’s successful show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The feeling is yet to sink in that I am doing the show. I just feel blessed. Bade Achhe is not a show but a brand. I don’t feel any pressure but it is a responsibility on our shoulders that we take the daily to a new level and maintain the popularity by giving our best.”

The actor further added, “By being a part of this audience favourite show, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream as she is a huge fan of Ram and Priya and the show. And that makes this opportunity even more special for me. When Raghav’s character was narrated to me, I was really drawn by his traits and the way the character graph pans out further in the story. His fight to balance his life and the challenges he faces because of his humble background and the societal pressures he feels will be an interesting playout that audiences will be able to connect with. I have tried to make my look simple so that it can justify the character that I am essaying.”

On an end note, Randeep requested fans to shower love on the show. “Fans have always supported me and my work. I just hope they equally shower us with love and we promise to keep them entertained.”

