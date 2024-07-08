Exclusive: Aditi Sharma joins Randeep Rai as the lead in 4 Lions Films’ next on Colors

Colors as a channel is adding a good line-up of varied content to its bouquet of programming. The channel has been busy with new launches and generation leaps in ongoing shows over the last few months. Colors launched shows Krishna Mohini, Suhagan Chudail, Mishri recently. Also, the channel planned generation leaps in its existing shows Parineetii, Suhaagan, Udaariyaan etc.

The channel has Megha Barsenge, a show coming from Producer Saurabh Tewari and an untitled show from LSD Films all set for its launch.

We now hear of Producer Gul Khan and Karishma Jain’s 4 Lions Films working on a new show for Colors. There are reports in the media about popular actor Randeep Rai having been locked in the project to play the male lead. Randeep is known for his work in shows Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 etc.

We now hear of popular actress Aditi Sharma bagging the female lead’s role in the show. Aditi was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua. She had earlier worked with Gul Khan in the Star Plus show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

As per a reliable source, “Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma have been locked to play the leads in the show.”

As for Aditi, she will be seen in the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors. She has been part of projects Kaleerein, Naagin 3, Rabb Se Hai Dua and the OTT project Crashh.

