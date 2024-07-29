Reports: Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma OUT of 4 Lions Films’ Colors show; Neeharika Chouksey to play the lead

The upcoming Colors show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films underwent a few changes in its scripting level. This happened after popular actors Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma were locked to play the leads in the show. However, this does not seem to be the case now.

As per the reports coming from Saas Bahu Saazish, the show has gone through some story changes, which has resulted in Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma opting out. The report states that Faltu actress Neeharika Chouksey is the possible female lead on the show.

As we know, Gul is coming up with a show on Shemaroo Umang titled Shamshaan Champa. The show has Ayush Shrivastava, Trupti Mishra and Monalisa playing the main roles. The Producer also has a show coming on Star Plus, as per reports.

It will be interesting to see if Neeharika will be finalized as the lead girl in the Colors show. Wonder who the male lead will be?

