Archana Puran Singh Drop BTS Moments From The Great Indian Kapil Show From Last Day Shoot, See Video

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been enjoying the name and fame since 2013 with Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors. From that time, the comedian has become everyone’s favorite. Later, he launched another show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and recently appeared on Netflix with The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which yet again won hearts. However, the show wraps up its last shoot, and in the farewell moment, the guest judge Archana Puran Singh shares a behind-the-scenes moment on her YouTube. Let’s take a look.

On her YouTube channel, Archana shared behind-the-scenes footage from the episode in which her old friends Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and Shakti Kapoor appeared as guests. The video shows Archana preparing for the show and indulging in fun banter with everyone on the set. Shakti Kapoor, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey were also cool with the actress. Archana also asked Kapil to wave for her audience and credits him with motivating her to start her own channel to earn money.

The most interesting thing is that Shakti Kapoor offered Archana help, telling her that if she needed money, she could ask her, and he would give her fifty thousand on a loan, which was a big deal at the time. Archana praises Sunil Grover and his skills and requests she come home to meet him after the show ends. From Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, actor Rajiv Thakur, and others, she met everyone, and their fun banter is unmissable.