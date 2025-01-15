‘Barrister Babu’ fame Pravisht Mishra becomes a doctor

Actor Pravisht Mishra, known for his roles in Mahabharat, Barrister Babu, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, has added another achievement to his list. He is now officially Dr. Pravisht Mishra, having completed his graduation in physiotherapy.

Pravisht shared the news with his fans through a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he revealed that while he had completed his studies earlier, some formalities had delayed the receipt of his graduation certificate. Due to his busy shooting schedule, he couldn’t address these formalities on time. However, he recently managed to complete them and received his certificate, making his accomplishment official.

In the video, Pravisht also took a moment to reflect on his college days, sharing some of his favorite memories and revisiting the parts of campus that were special to him. He spoke about how the experience shaped him and expressed gratitude for his journey as a student.

Fans of the actor were quick to celebrate the news, filling the comments section with congratulatory messages. Many appreciated his ability to balance academics and his acting career, expressing their admiration for his dedication and hard work.

Pravisht’s dual achievements as an actor and a physiotherapy graduate highlight his commitment to both his passions. As he continues to entertain on screen, fans are now equally proud of his accomplishments off-screen.

Pravisht’s last screen appearance was in the show, Yeh Hai Chahatein.